Q2 2022 Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Genius Power Infrastructures Limited Q2 and H1 FY22 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kailash Agarwal, Vice Chairman of Genus Power Infrastructures Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Agarwal.



Kailash Agarwal - Genus Power Infrastructures Limited - Vice Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to the Q2 FY22 earnings call of the company. Along with me in the call is Mr. Jitendra Agarwal, who is the Joint Managing Director of the company; and SGA, our Investor Relation advisors.



The results and investor presentations are already uploaded on the stock