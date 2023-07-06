Jul 06, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to analyst conference call of Genus Power Infrastructures Limited to discuss the business update on the deal that the company has made and entered the GCI to set up a platform to fund smart metering projects. This conference call is being hosted to discuss the GCI partnership and the company will retain from discussing anything on business performance or financials for Q1 FY24.



This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kailash Agarwal, Vice Chairman of Genus Power Infrastructure Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Kailash Agarwal - Genus Power Infrastructures Limited - Vice Chairman



Good afternoon, all. Good afternoon, dear