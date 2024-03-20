Full Year 2023 ZEAL Network SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Sebastian Bielski - ZEAL Network SE - CFO



Good morning to everybody, and welcome to the earnings call for the annual results of 2023 for ZEAL Network. I hope you can all see the presentation, but if not, you can also access it through the Investor Relations section on our homepage.



The agenda for today's call is as follows. Helmut will give a short summary. We'll give a business and financial update. We will give you guidance for the financial results for this year. We'll talk a little bit about the squeeze out of LOTTO24, which we have also announced this morning. And then Helmut will wrap everything up with some key takeaways for you. So over to you,