Indusind Bank Ltd Business Update Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2020

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening. Dear all, thank you for joining the call. We are all living in a tough and unprecedented times. I hope all of you and your family members are doing well and taking necessary health and safety precautions. We have the entire top management team of the bank to answer any of your queries.



I want to take this opportunity to talk to you about 4 different things: our approach to COVID-19 disruptions, I think this is something which is affecting all our lives, and I think what will it really affect us; initial thoughts on asset quality of various portfolios; our liquidity and deposit position; and business philosophy or planning cycle 5.



We put up a detailed