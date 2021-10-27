Half Year 2022 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining this call. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into the bank-specific details. Economic activity is gradually improving with easing of mobility restrictions, rising pace of vaccination crossing 1 billion mark, growing exports, favorable financial and market conditions and increasing government capital expenditure.



Consumer and business confidence on future prospect is also improving. Strong performance of the farm sector, pick-up in the manufacturing activity and now even a recovery in the contact-intensive services bodes well for the growth in the bank credit going forward. A decadal low interest rates across