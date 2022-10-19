Q2 2023 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

IndusInd Bank Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining the call. I will start with some macro commentary and then go into bank specific details.



The Indian economy continues to be among the best-performing economies even in the wake of external disturbances and tightening monetary conditions. Global economic growth is expected to slow down with synchronized and aggressive monetary tightening, lingering uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, continued supply chain disruptions and high inflation. India's external fundamentals, however, remains stable and external financing remains manageable. High frequency data suggests demand conditions remained strong during quarter 2 and poised