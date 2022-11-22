Nov 22, 2022 / NTS GMT
Indrajit Yadav - IndusInd Bank Limited - Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of IndusInd Bank, I warmly welcome you to our Investor Day. Thank you so much for taking your time out. We have an exciting day planned ahead as we share our future focus areas. The day will commence with a strategic overview by our MD and our CEO, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, followed by presentations of individual businesses.
I would like the esteemed audience to also know that we set up an exclusive zone outside the ballroom. This zone will be open during lunchtime and after we finished with all our presentations, please take a moment to visit each one of these booths and get an experience of our offerings.
Without any further ado, I'd like to invite on stage our Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, to address the audience and set the context for the day.
Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director
Good morning and welcome to the investor presentations and the Investor Day. I think it's very important to do
Indusind Bank Ltd Investor Day Meeting Transcript
Nov 22, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...