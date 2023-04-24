Full Year 2023 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Welcome to the IndusInd Bank's Quarter 4 Financial Year '23 Results.



Let me start with the -- let me start with some macro, and I think it's very important to start with the macro. And I think Indian economy remains a bright spot in the weak global economic outlook. The regulatory and fiscal support has been very timely and effective right through COVID, post COVID and rising inflation phases of the economy.



Over the year, full credit growth accelerated across the board to 15% from 9.6% in financial year '22, outpacing the deposit growth of 9.6% with incremental CD ratio over 100%. Industry credit growth is expected to moderate due to lagging deposit growth and high interest rates dampening fresh demand. In recent months,