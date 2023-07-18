Q1 2024 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining this call. Let me start with some macro commentary and then go into the bank specific details. Economic activity gained momentum during the quarter and is visible from various high-frequency indicators, such as PMI. Monetary policy post was extended with CPI inflation easing below 5% level and liquidity conditions in the banking sector improved over the quarter. .



Bank credit growth stabilized around 15% with personal loans category contributing as the main growth areas. Deposit growth picked up, helping to bridge the gap with higher credit growth.



On the demand side, private consumption and public investments help support