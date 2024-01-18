Jan 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to IndusInd Bank Limited Q3 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndusInd Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director
Good evening, and thank you for joining the call. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into bank-specific details.
Indian economy delivered a robust quarter 2 real GDP showing 7.6% Y-o-Y growth and RBI raising the financial year '24 growth forecast markedly to 7%. Economic activity sustained momentum in quarter 3, supported by resilient urban demand and gradual turnaround in rural demand. Investment activity continues to be aided by buoyancy in the public sector CapEx.
Financial markets and bank system conditions largely remained stable. Bank credit growth remained steady around 16%, while growth in deposits picked
Q3 2024 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...