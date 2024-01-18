Q3 2024 Indusind Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sumant Kathpalia - IndusInd Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Additional Director



Good evening, and thank you for joining the call. Let me start with some macro commentary and then get into bank-specific details.



Indian economy delivered a robust quarter 2 real GDP showing 7.6% Y-o-Y growth and RBI raising the financial year '24 growth forecast markedly to 7%. Economic activity sustained momentum in quarter 3, supported by resilient urban demand and gradual turnaround in rural demand. Investment activity continues to be aided by buoyancy in the public sector CapEx.



Financial markets and bank system conditions largely remained stable. Bank credit growth remained steady around 16%, while growth in deposits picked