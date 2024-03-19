Full Year 2023 Harworth Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Lynda Shillaw - Harworth Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. So good morning, everybody, and welcome to Harworth, full year results presentation for 2023. I'm Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive, and I'm delighted to be joined by Kitty Patmore our Chief Financial Officer. It's great to see so many of you joined us in the room here today. And I'd also like to welcome anyone who watches online too.



So this slide shows the agenda for the morning, and I'll begin with an overview of our performance during the year and report on the progress that we're making in delivering our strategy. Then hand you over to Kitty to take you through the financials, and then I'll provide an operational update, our outlook for the business for the remainder of 2024 and our thoughts on what this means for our strategy.



We'll then close the session with some Q&A. And just as a reminder, if you're watching online, you can submit questions through the webcast page, and we'll aim to answer as many of these as we can at the end.



So and down to businesses I suppose. Turning now to