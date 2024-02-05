Q3 2024 Jash Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Siddesh Chawan - Ernst & Young LLP - IR



Good evening, everyone, I am Siddesh Chawan from Ernst & Young, Investor Relations. And I would like to welcome you all to the Jash Engineering Q3 FY24 earnings call. (Event Instructions)



Please note that the conference is being recorded. The recording will be made available on the website within a day and the transcript of the calls have been made available subsequently.



To take us through the results and answer your questions today we have the top management of Jash Engineering Limited represented by Mr. Pratik Patel, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Dharmendra Jain, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone about the Safe Harbor related to today's earnings call. Comments made during the call may contains forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risk, uncertainties, and other factors. It must be viewed during conjunction with our business risks that will cause future results performance or achievements to differ significantly from what it is expressed or implied by such