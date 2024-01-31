Q3 2024 Jyothy Labs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Jyothy Labs Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Hi, everyone. As always, it's our absolute pleasure to host the management of detail about [Jothy's for the results] conference call. Over to the management for the opening remarks and the presentation and post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Agarwal - Jyothy Labs Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Manoj, and good afternoon, everyone. We welcome you to the conference call of Jyothy Labs to discuss the financial performance for this quarter ended March 31, 2023. I'm sure the result and the investor presentation, which are available on the stock exchange, and also on our website, you all may have had a chance to look at it.



So on