Q3 2023 Max India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Max India Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajit Mehta, Managing Director, Max India Limited.



Rajit Mehta - Max India Limited - MD & Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Max India Limited, I extend a warm welcome to all of you for this Q3 and 9 months FY '23 earnings call. For the benefit of audiences who might be joining us for the first time, I have with me my colleague, Ajay Agrawal, who's the CFO for Antara Senior Living; and also the Head for Investor Relations of the company, our SGA