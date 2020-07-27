Jul 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajox Frederick Henry from B&K Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ajox Frederick H. - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, we welcome you all to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited 1Q FY '21 Post Results Conference Call. I would now request ED and CEO, Mr. Sundeep Sikka, to start the call with his opening remarks on the results, post which we can start the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks a lot. Good evening, and welcome to our Q1 FY '21