Oct 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by B&K Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ajox Frederick from B&K Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir. Sir, you are in the main conference. Please go ahead with your opening remarks.



Ajox Frederick H. - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Faizal. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, we welcome you all to the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited 2Q FY '21 post results conference call. I would now request ED and CEO, Mr. Sundeep Sikka, to start the call with his opening remarks on the results, post which we can start the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO