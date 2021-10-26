Oct 26, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call



Mr. Rushad Kapadia from ICICI Securities.



Rushad Kapadia - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call for Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited. We have with us from the management, Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO; Mr. Prateek Jain, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer; Mr. Aashwin Dugal, Co-Chief Business Officer; Mr. Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer; and Mr. Hiroshi Fujikake, Nominee, Nippon Life Insurance.



Sundeep Sikka -