Jan 27, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by JM Financial. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Bhise from JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Sameer Bhise - JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining this call today. From Nippon Life India Asset Management, we have the entire management team led by Mr. Sundeep Sikka. Without wasting time, I would want to hand over the call to Mr. Sikka. Over to you, sir.
Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director
Thanks. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our Q3 FY '22 Earnings Call Conference. We have with us our Chief Financial Officer, Prateek Jain; Chief Business Officer, Saugata Chatterjee; Chief Business Officer, Aashwin Dugal;
