Jul 28, 2022

Jignesh Shial - InCred Financial Services Limited - Director of Research & Head of BFSI Sector-InCred Capital



On behalf of InCred Equities, I welcome you all for this earnings call of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited. On behalf of the management, we have Sundeep Sikka and Mr. Prateek Jain, CFO; with the entire management team of Nippon Life Asset Management.



I'll now hand it over to Mr. Sundeep Sikka, CEO of Nippon Life Asset Management.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director



Thanks. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to