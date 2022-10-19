Oct 19, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Jignesh Shial - InCred Prime Finance Limited - Director of Research & Head of BFSI Sector-InCred Capital



Thank you, Parmeet. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of InCred Equities, I welcome all to Nippon Life India Asset Management 2Q FY '23 earnings conference call. We have along with us Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO along with the top management team of Nippon Life India Asset Management.



I would like to hand over to Mr. Sikka for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director



Thanks, Jignesh. I think, good evening, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 FY '23 earnings conference call. We have with us our Chief Financial Officer