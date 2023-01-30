Jan 30, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



Prayesh Jain - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Aman. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, I welcome you all to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited 3Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. We have along with us Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, along with the top management team of Nippon Life India Asset Management. I would like to hand over to Mr. Sikka for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director



Thanks, Prayesh. Good evening, and welcome to our Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference