Jul 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Nilufer Gaurav Shekhawat - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Dear shareholders, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to the 28th Annual General Meeting of the company, which is being held through video conference in accordance with the relevant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI.



Before we commence the formal proceedings, I would like to appraise you of certain aspects, which are relevant and are required for the smooth conduct of the meeting. The facility of joining this AGM through video conference is being made available for the members on a first come first served basis.



This meeting is being administered and facilitated by the moderator to avoid any background noises and disturbance and to ensure smooth and seamless proceedings, the moderator has by default, placed all the attending shareholders on mute.



In case due to any technical or other reasons, as speaker shareholder is not able to join through video mode, then he or she may also join through audio