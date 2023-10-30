Oct 30, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ansuman Deb from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ansuman Deb - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Aviation Analyst
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of ICICI Securities, it is our privilege to host the Q2 FY '24 Results Conference Call of Nippon Life India Asset Management. We will have an initial management commentary followed by Q&A. Without further ado, I now hand over the call to Mr. Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO. Over to you, sir.
Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director
Thanks, Ansuman. Good evening, and welcome to our Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us our Chief Financial Officer, Prateek Jain; Chief Business
Q2 2024 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...