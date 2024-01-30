Jan 30, 2024 / 04:30AM GMT

Ansuman Deb - ICICI Securities Ltd. - Analyst



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to the Q3-FY24 results conference call of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited.



I now hand over the call to Mr. Sandeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO for his initial remarks, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO and Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our Q3-FY24 earnings conference call. We have with us our Chief Business Officer, Saugata Chatterjee; Interim CFO, Amol Bilagi; Chief Distribution Officer, Arpan Saha; Head of ETF,