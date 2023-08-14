Q1 2024 NBCC (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to NBCC Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Bharat Jain from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Bharat Jain - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Thank you. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you to the Q1 FY24 earnings call of NBCC. From the management today, we have with us Mr. PK Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Shrimati BK Sokhey, Director, Finance; Shri KP Mahadeva Swamy, Director, Commercial; Shri Saleem Ahmad, Director, Projects; Shri Rajendra Chaudhari, Senior Executive Director; Mr. Sandeep Sharma, AGM, Business Development.



I will now hand over the call to CMD, sir, for his opening remarks. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



PK Gupta - NBCC(India)Limited-Chairman&MD



