Applied Materials (AMAT)'s Market Value: A Critical Evaluation of Its Overvaluation

Understanding Applied Materials' Position in the Semiconductor Industry

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 3.62%, and an impressive three-month gain of 30.95%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.5, investors are keen to understand if the current stock valuation truly reflects the company's worth. The central question that arises is whether Applied Materials is significantly overvalued in the market. The following analysis aims to shed light on this pressing investor query.

Company Overview

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) is a titan in the semiconductor industry, holding the title of the world's largest manufacturer of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment. The company boasts a diverse portfolio that covers a vast array of the wafer fabrication ecosystem, particularly excelling in deposition technology. With a prestigious clientele that includes industry giants like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung, Applied Materials' market share leadership in this sector is evident. A glance at the company's stock price juxtaposed with the GF Value suggests a significant overvaluation, prompting a deeper dive into its intrinsic value.

1770820341057351681.png

GF Value Explained

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. It serves as a benchmark for the fair value at which a stock should be traded. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return may be unsatisfactory. Conversely, if the price is well below the GF Value Line, the stock may offer a higher future return. Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial), with its current price of $212.48 per share and a market cap of $176.50 billion, is deemed significantly overvalued by the GuruFocus Value calculation.

1770820312905183232.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. A thorough examination of Applied Materials' financial metrics, such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, is essential. Though Applied Materials' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.25 is below the industry median, its overall financial strength is strong, with a GuruFocus rating of 8 out of 10.

1770820370581057536.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitable companies, particularly those with a history of consistent earnings, tend to be safer investments. Applied Materials has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a remarkable operating margin of 28.89%, placing it ahead of the majority of its peers. The company's profitability score is a perfect 10 out of 10 from GuruFocus. In terms of growth, Applied Materials' average annual revenue growth rate stands at 19%, showing a strong potential for future value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Key Indicator of Value Creation

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is an effective way to gauge value creation. Applied Materials' ROIC of 32.94 is more than double its WACC of 14.01, indicating that the company is generating significant value for its shareholders.

1770820392823451648.png

Final Analysis

In summary, despite Applied Materials' strong financial condition, exceptional profitability, and solid growth ranking, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Investors interested in a more detailed financial overview of Applied Materials can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.