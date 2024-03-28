Nike (NKE) Faces Pressure to Unveil Sales Boost Plan Amid Market Lag

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nike Inc. (NKE, Financial) is under the spotlight this week as it needs to convince investors of its strategy to increase sales. This urgency comes after the company experienced consecutive annual losses for the first time since the 1980s, lagging behind its competitors and the broader market.

The world's leading sportswear brand has seen over 40% of its value wiped out since a peak in 2021, translating to roughly $130 billion in lost shareholder wealth. This decline is part of a broader trend affecting consumer stocks, with elevated borrowing costs causing a reduction in consumer spending.

With its earnings report due on Thursday, there's anticipation around Nike's potential introduction of new footwear and apparel to rejuvenate demand. This comes at a critical time as it faces stiff competition from On Holding AG, Adidas AG, and Deckers Outdoor Corp.'s Hoka, all of which have outperformed Nike this year. Furthermore, Nike received a rare sell rating from Williams Trading recently.

Bank of America Corp. analyst Lorraine Hutchinson highlighted the importance of innovative product launches as a pivotal moment for Nike's stock. Despite a warning in December about declining revenue for the quarter ending in February, Nike is expected to showcase its new Air Max Dn sneaker, described as its "best Air Max product in years."

Analysts are keen on Nike's strategy to regain its footing in the market, especially in the running category and its plans for the Jordan brand and women's segment. The upcoming Paris Olympics could serve as a platform for new product introductions. However, Nike's projected revenue growth for the fiscal year ending in May is modest, with expectations set at around 1%, marking its slowest growth since 2010, barring the pandemic-impacted 2020.

Despite the challenges, some analysts like Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein view Nike as undervalued, noting its current shares trade below its five-year average. However, a turnaround in sales and investor confidence might take time, indicating a gradual recovery path.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.