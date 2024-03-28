The European Union is gearing up to investigate tech giants Apple (AAPL, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial), and Alphabet's Google (GOOGL, Financial) for potential non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Insiders close to the matter have indicated that the European Commission is expected to announce these investigations soon, with decisions anticipated before the end of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's current term in November.

The DMA is a significant piece of EU legislation aimed at ensuring tech companies offer more choices to users and competitors, fostering a fair competitive environment. Violations of the DMA could lead to fines of up to 10% of the companies' global annual revenue, underscoring the serious financial implications of non-compliance.

Despite requests for comments, the European Commission has remained silent, and representatives from Apple, Meta, and Google have yet to respond. The move to investigate these companies underscores the EU's commitment to enforcing its tech regulations and ensuring a balanced digital market.

EU antitrust chief Vestager has recently criticized Apple and Meta for introducing new service fees and employing tactics that could undermine the DMA's objectives, including actions that may prevent users from accessing competing products or services.