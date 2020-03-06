Mar 06, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Max Financial Services Limited investor and analyst call to discuss the development around YES Bank. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mohit Talwar, Managing Director of Max Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mohit Talwar - Max Financial Services Limited - MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on this call. We've called this at very short notice, and this is based on the developments of YES Bank. I know that there could be some concerns around our exposure to YES Bank, and we thought that we would proactively address that over a call this morning.



So I have with me our Managing Director of Max Life, Prashant Tripathy. We've got Mihir Vora, who is our CIO in Max Life; with Jatin Khanna, CFO of Max Financial Services; and Amrit, who heads up our strategy here. So what we'll do is that I would request Prashant to give a little bit of a