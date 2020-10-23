Q2 2021 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone to the quarter 2 results of YES Bank. Very happy to report a net profit of INR 129 crores as compared to INR 45 crores profit last quarter and as compared to a loss of INR 600 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. The entire -- the presentation on the results is in the backdrop of the reconstruction of the brand, which happened just 6 months back and also because of the impact of COVID on