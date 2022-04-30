Q4 2022 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Under management panel, we have with us today, Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES Bank; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Rajan Pental, Global Head, Retail Banking; Mr. Ravi Thota, Country Head, Large Corporates; and Mr. Akash Suri, Country Head, Stressed Assets Management.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Very good afternoon, and thank you for joining YES Bank's FY '22 and quarter 4 FY '22 financial release call. With me, I have top management of YES Bank with me.



We are very happy to report that YES Bank has become the sixth largest private sector bank in terms of total assets during the year and has also returned to profitability, with a full year profit of INR 1