Anita Ryan, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial), sold 3,102 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $525.25 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,629,280.50.

Ulta Beauty Inc is a leading beauty retailer in the United States, offering cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. The company provides a unique shopping experience with a combination of over 25,000 products across a wide range of categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also features a full-service salon in every store, making it a one-stop destination for beauty.

Over the past year, Anita Ryan has sold a total of 4,357 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Ulta Beauty Inc's shares were trading at $525.25 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.424 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.10, which is above the industry median of 18.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, with a GF Value of $576.81, indicating that Ulta Beauty Inc is fairly valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

