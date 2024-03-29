SouthState Corp (SSB, Financial) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. President Richard Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this SEC Filing link. SouthState Corp, headquartered in Florida, operates as a bank holding company for South State Bank, which provides a range of banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across the Southeastern United States. Over the past year, the insider, Richard Murray, has sold a total of 4,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for SouthState Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, SouthState Corp's shares were trading at $81.85 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $6.354 billion. The price-earnings ratio of SouthState Corp stands at 12.90, which is above the industry median of 9.36 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $81.85 and a GF Value of $86.94, SouthState Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

