Mar 21, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Mar 21, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Miles Hurrell

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer

* Simon Till

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd - Acting CFO



=====================

Miles Hurrell - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks for joining us for our performance for the first six months of the financial year. I'm Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive of Fonterra; and I'm here with Simon Till, Acting CFO.



We've had a strong first half with a lift in both earnings and dividend. Our total group earnings of $0.40 per share, up from $0.33, and our interim dividend is $0.15, up from $0.10 this time last year. This builds on a strong first quarter, and I'm proud of what the team have delivered.



Our trading environment continues to have a backdrop of market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. This is where our co-op scale and strong balance sheet combined with the diversification of our channels and markets