Q4 2023 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Bernd Sablowsky - Talanx AG - Head of IR and Mergers & Acquisitions



Thanks very much, and good morning to everyone. This is the Talanx for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2023. I'm here together with Torsten Leue, our CEO; and Jan Wicke, our CFO, will take you through the results and where we stand currently with our business. After that presentation, Torsten and Jan, we'll be happy to answer your questions.



And as usual, you can also raise those via the webcast. You are aware that we published preliminary key results in early February. Today, we came out with a full set of resides as well as the annual report