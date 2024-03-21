Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Jon Harris - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited - CEO



Hello, and thank you for joining Gulf Keystone's 2023 full year results. My name is Jon Harris. I'm the CEO. I'm joined today by Ian Weatherdon, CFO, who will be talking you through our financial performance. I'm also joined by John Hulme, COO; Gabriel Papineau-Legris, CCO; and Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations.



Slide 3. 2023, operational and financial highlights. 2023 was a challenging year with an operational and financial performance materially impacted by the suspension of Kurdistan exports following the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25, as well as continued delays to payments from our Kurdistan Regional Government.



Having ended the