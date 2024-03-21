Full Year 2023 Secure Trust Bank PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

David McCreadie - Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our 2023 full year results presentation. Before I start, I'll let you read this slide to explain the basis of reporting. References made throughout to adjusted results, which reflects continuing operations, excluding exceptional items as reported in our annual reporting accounts for the year ended 31st December 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted results to total results is included in the appendix of the presentation.



This is the running order for this morning. I'll provide an overview on the year and comment on our growth potential, some key metrics and share the progress made last year and over recent years. Rachel will then cover the financial performance in more detail before I comment on the progress made by each of our businesses.



Over the last few years, we've made significant progress continuing to take a prudent approach to assessing customer affordability, and we remain focused on supporting our consumer and business customers in this challenging