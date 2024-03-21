Full Year 2023 Yeahka Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Yeahka Limited 2023 annual results announcement Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now pass the call to Weichen Ben Zhao, Board Secretary and General Manager of Corporate Development and Capital Markets for the company. Please go ahead, sir.



Weichen Ben Zhao - Yeahka Ltd - Secretary and General Manager



Hello, everyone, Yeahka's 2023 annual results conference call. Before we start, we would like to remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Information on general market conditions come from a variety of sources outside of Yeahka. Now, let me introduce the management team on today's call: first, Luke Liu, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will kick off with an overview of our business.



I will then go through our business review. Jian Yao,