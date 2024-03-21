Q4 2023 Gambling.com Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Peter McGough - Gambling.com Group Ltd. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and hello, everyone, and welcome to Gambling.com Group's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results call. I am Peter McGough, Senior VP of Investor Relations. I am joined by Charles Gillespie, Gambling.com Group's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Mark, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to remind you that the information contained in this conference call, including any financial and related guidance to be provided consists of forward-looking statements as defined by securities laws.