Q4 2023 Power Corporation of Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Power Corporation Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Thursday, March 21, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.



Robert Jeffrey Orr - Power Corporation of Canada - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone (Break) for joining us just to go through our results for the quarter and a little bit of a look back on the year as well and maybe even a few comments over the last -- as we look back over the last several years as to where we are at Power on our journey as we execute on our strategy. I'm going to just remind you of the disclaimers on Pages 2 and 3 regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures. And then say that we're -- I'm here today with Denis Le Vasseur, who is VP and has been acting as our Chief Financial Officer effectively over the last several quarters.