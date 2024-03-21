Q4 2023 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fennec Pharmaceuticals fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings and corporate update conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.
Now I would like to turn the conference over to Fennec's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Andrade. You may begin.
Robert Andrade - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CFO
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Fennec Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call, during which we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update. Joining me from Fennec this morning are Rosty Raykov, our Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Haigh, our Chief Operating Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call the company will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking
Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
