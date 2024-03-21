Q4 2023 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Robert Andrade - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Fennec Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call, during which we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update. Joining me from Fennec this morning are Rosty Raykov, our Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Haigh, our Chief Operating Officer.



