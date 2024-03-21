Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the IntelGenx fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations at IntelGenx.
Stephen Kilmer - Intelgenx Technologies Corp - Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me on the line are Dwight Gorham, IntelGenx's CEO; Andre Godin, our President and CFO; Dr. Frank Pietrantonio, our Director of Clinical Research; and Tommy Kenny, our Senior Vice President and General Counsel.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that all amounts mentioned today are in US dollars, unless otherwise mentioned, and today's call may contain forward-looking information that represents our expectations as of today and, accordingly, are subject to change. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by US and Canadian securities laws.
A number of assumptions
Q4 2023 Intelgenx Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...