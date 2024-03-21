Q4 2023 Mediwound Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to MediWound's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Gaia Shamis of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Gaia Shamis - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Moderator



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Today before the market opened, MediWound issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. You may access that release on the company website under the Investors tab.



With us today are Ofer Gonen Chief Executive Officer, MediWound; Hani Luxenburg Chief Financial Officer; and Barry Wolfenson Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this call, including the Q&A session relating to MediWound expected future performance. Future business prospects or future events or