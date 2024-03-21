Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Morning, everyone, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Santos Brasil Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With us today, we have Antonio Carlos Sepulveda, the Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Pedreira Dorea, the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and Ricardo dos Santos Buteri, Chief Commercial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



Before proceeding, please bear in mind that the forward-looking statements made on the business prospects of Santos Brasil, as well as operational and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Santos Brasil management and on information currently available. These forward-looking statements are no guarantees of performance. They involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that macroeconomic conditions, industry conditions and other operational factors could also cause results to differ materially from those that are expressed in the forward-looking statements.



I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Daniel Pedreira Dorea, who will