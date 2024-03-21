Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the PRO REIT's fourth quarter and annual results conference call for fiscal 2023. (Operator Instructions) For your convenience, the results release along with fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available at proreit.com in the Investors section and on SEDAR Plus.
Before we start, I have been asked by PRO REIT to read the following message regarding forward-looking statements and non-IFRS measures. PRO REIT's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements about its current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals, or achievements, or other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.
Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity,
Q4 2023 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...