Q4 2023 SNDL Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to SNDL's year-end and fourth-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. This morning, SNDL issued a press release announcing their financial results for the yearend and fourth quarter ended on December 31, 2023.



Presenting on this morning's call, we have Zach George, Chief Executive Officer; Alberto Paredero, Chief Financial Officer; Tank Vander, President, Liquor Retail; and Tyler Robson, President Cannabis.



Before we start, I would like to remind investors that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements.