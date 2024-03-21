Q4 2023 VerifyMe Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the VerifyMe year end 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Nancy Meyers, CFO of VerifyMe. Please go ahead.



Nancy Meyers - VerifyMe Inc - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. For our earnings call presentation, on the call today, I'm joined by Adam Stedham, CEO and President, who will give an operations and strategic update. Following our management presentation. We will have a Q&A session. I would like to bring your attention to the note on forward-looking statements on slide 3.



Today's presentation and the answers to questions include forward looking statements. It should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those described under the forward-looking statements caption and on the risk factors of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

