Full Year 2023 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

CEZ Group Full Year 2023 Conference Call. Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Strategy Officer.



Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. Let me cover first 2 sections and then I hand over to Pavel. So looking at slide #3, you can actually see our financial highlights. Our EBITDA reached CZK 124.8 billion. We exceeded actually our November 9 outlook, which was CZK 115 billion to CZK 120 billion. Positive impacts or positive changes between our outlook from November 9 and the real numbers for 2023 include trading segment, CZK 3.5 billion better results, CZK 2 billion are better results from [Brooktrading], CZK 1.5 billion is actually a revaluation of derivatives that hedge (inaudible) for 2024 and later. We also had better mining segment numbers by CZK 700 million compared to our estimate and revenues from ancillary services and sales of heat in Czech