Q4 2023 Epsilon Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Epsilon Energy fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Just a note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Andrew Williamson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Andrew Williamson - Epsilon Energy Ltd. - CFO



Thank you, operator. And on behalf of the management team, I'd like to welcome all of you to today's conference call to review Epsilon's full-year and fourth-quarter 2023 financial and operational results.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Epsilon's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.



Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings release that we issued yesterday for disclosures on forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

