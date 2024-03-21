Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the second Group, Inc. Q4 fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, and all participants will be in listen only mode after management's prepared remarks, we will take questions at this time. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Frank Pogubila, Sadot Group Inc's Investor Relations contact.
Frank Pogubila - Sadot Group, Inc. - IR
Thank you operator, and welcome everyone, to stock Group Inc's Q4 physical earnings 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. Before we get started, we would like to state that this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented on this call discusses financial projections, information or expectations about the business plans, results of operations, products or markets or otherwise make statements about future events. Such statements may be forward looking, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the
Q4 2023 Sadot Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
